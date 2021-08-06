NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard to re-sign with Los Angeles Clippers

article

After much anticipation, Southern California native and NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, it was reported Friday.

An update on the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s decision was first reported by Chris Haynes with Yahoo Sports.

It was also rumored, though never confirmed, the highly desired free agent would entertain offers with Miami and Dallas.

Friday marked a beautiful day for Clipper Nation as it was also announced fan-favorite Reggie Jackson was planning to re-sign with the team.

Leonard grew up in Moreno Valley and attended Riverside's King High School before he attending San Diego State University for two years. He was then drafted 15th in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Later that night, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs where he began to mark on the league.

Leonard won his first NBA Finals MVP after the Spurs won the NBA championship for the 2013-14 season. In the summer of 2018, he was traded to Toronto following a season plagued with injuries. Somehow, Leonard managed to come out on top and led Toronto to its first NBA Finals championship in 2019, earning his second Finals MVP.

He made a large impact in his single season with Toronto, but it was no secret the soft-spoken superstar wanted to return home to Los Angeles. During the 2019 offseason, it appeared Leonard would join the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he went with LA's other team and brought fellow Southern California, Paul George, with him as the two hoped to become the NBA's next power duo.

The details surrounding Leonard's latest contract are currently unknown.

