NBA owners vote to explore expansion teams in Las Vegas, Seattle

The Brief The NBA Board of Governors voted Wednesday to formally explore adding expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas. New franchises are expected to cost between $7 billion and $10 billion each, with a final decision due by the end of 2026. The league is targeting a 2028-29 launch, which would likely force one current Western Conference team to move to the East.



NBA basketball is one step closer to returning to Seattle and expanding to Las Vegas, officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the NBA Board of Governors officially authorized the league to explore potential team expansions to the two Western cities.

The board meets only a few times each year, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on multiple occasions that a decision will be made by the end of 2026 on whether the 30-team league will add one or two new franchises in the coming years.

During a press conference at the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Inglewood's Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Silver said relocating any current teams is off the table.

Silver released a statement following the vote.

"Today’s vote reflects our board’s interest in exploring potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle – two markets with a long history of support for NBA basketball," Silver said. "We look forward to taking this next step and engaging with interested parties."

By the numbers:

Each new franchise is expected to cost between $7 billion and $10 billion. Those fees would be distributed among the current 30 ownership groups.

Dig deeper:

The league has engaged investment bank PJT Partners as a strategic adviser to evaluate prospective ownership groups and arena infrastructure. Seattle is expected to use Climate Pledge Arena, while Las Vegas has multiple potential venues, including T-Mobile Arena.

If the league adds two teams in the West, at least one current Western Conference team would likely move to the Eastern Conference to balance the league at 16 teams per conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies could be moved.

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What's next:

Wednesday's vote marks the first formal step in the process. The league will now begin evaluating formal bids, with a goal of having the new teams ready for the 2028-29 season.