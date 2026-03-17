Las Vegas, Seattle reportedly one step closer to landing NBA teams

The Brief The NBA’s Board of Governors is expected to take an initial vote on expansion next week, with Las Vegas and Seattle as leading candidates. Approval would require a three-fourths majority (23 of 30 owners) to move the process forward. The league is targeting a potential launch of new franchises by the 2028-29 season.



The NBA will reportedly take another step toward bringing franchises to Las Vegas and Seattle, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

ESPN reported that next week, the league’s Board of Governors will meet and take a pivotal first vote on expansion.

A source told The Associated Press that a three-fourths majority of governors would be needed to move the process forward, meaning 23 of the league’s 30 teams would have to approve the measure. Owners are also expected to get an update next week on where the NBA and FIBA stand in plans for a new league in Europe.

Expansion appearing on the agenda is not a surprise. The board meets only a few times each year, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said on multiple occasions that a decision will be made by the end of 2026 on whether the 30-team league will add one or two new franchises in the coming years.

During a press conference during the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Inglewood's Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Commissioner Adam Silver said relocating any current teams is off the table.

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The backstory:

Fans may recall Seattle previously had an NBA team. The SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma in 2008 and were rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition, Seattle will reportedly retain the SuperSonics name, colors and branding.

Another point in favor of both potential expansion teams is that each city already has a possible home arena.

In Seattle, KeyArena has since been renovated into Climate Pledge Arena, home of the WNBA’s Storm and the NHL’s Kraken.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, the NHL’s Golden Knights and the WNBA’s Aces play at T-Mobile Arena. Local reports indicate the potential new NBA team would initially play there before moving into a new arena.

By the numbers:

Each new franchise is expected to cost between $7 billion and $10 billion.

Dig deeper:

If the league adds two new teams, one of three current teams would likely move to the Eastern Conference: the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans or Memphis Grizzlies.

What's next:

Next week's vote marks the first step, and the league is reportedly targeting the 2028-29 season to launch the new teams.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.