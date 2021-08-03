National Night Out held to build police-community relations

National Night Out is back!

After last year's pandemic cancellation, the festivities returned throughout the country and across Southern California.

The annual program aims to bring the community and law enforcement together. On Tuesday, FOX 11 was at Roosevelt Park in Florence to catch some of the festivities.

