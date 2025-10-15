NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena lays off 550 workers

An estimated 550 workers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena learned of their fate Tuesday.

JPL is federally funded by NASA and managed by Caltech.

What we know:

JPL Director Dave Gallagher said the layoffs are not a result of the government shutdown, according to a memo sent to staff.

Gallagher explained in the publicly released memo that "we are taking steps to restructure and establish an appropriate size to ensure future success." The layoffs affected those who work in JPL’s technical, business, and support areas.

"This week’s action, while not easy, is essential to securing JPL’s future by creating a leaner infrastructure, focusing on our core technical capabilities, maintaining fiscal discipline, and positioning us to compete in the evolving space ecosystem," Gallagher wrote.

Big picture view:

This marks JPL’s third round of mass layoffs in two years. In February 2024, an estimated 500 people were laid off, and another 325 jobs were cut later in the year.

What they're saying:

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, said Monday the 550 new layoffs represent about 11% of JPL's total staff. She said she was "disappointed and disheartened" by the news, particularly on the heels of the nearby Eaton Fire and last year's job cuts.

"This is not only a tragedy for our community, but also an immense loss for our nation," Chu said in a statement.

"These cuts also raise serious concerns about the future of innovation and scientific leadership in space exploration here in California. JPL is a global leader in scientific research, where teams of scientists and support staff enable groundbreaking work that is vital to our community, our state, and our nation. Their unique research keeps the United States at the forefront of scientific discovery, especially in the field of space exploration. Equally critical is JPL’s work to combat the effects of climate change, which is more urgent now than ever," said Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez added in a released statement.