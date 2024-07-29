Mystic Museum's 'crypt keeper' statue found and returned

The crypt keeper is back home.

The beloved statue of the famous horror classic character has returned to the Mystic Museum in Burbank after it was stolen last Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crypt Keeper statue stolen from Burbank museum

The owner of the museum spoke to FOX 11 days after a Good Samaritan found and returned the statue, which is a replica of the ghoulish host from the TV horror series "Tales From the Crypt."

It was after the story aired Friday night that the museum says an anonymous person turned it in. That person also said they found it off the 101 Freeway.

"[They] just dropped it off and said, ‘hey, I found your crypt keeper!’ And handed the bag and said, 'here you go!" said Erick Wessel, owner of Mystic Museum.

"And we're like, wow, that's amazing. You know, thank you very much."

Wessel said the person that brought it back was not the person who stole it, so charges will not be pressed.

The museum was offering anyone a $500 reward for the statue's recovery, but the Good Samaritan turned down the money.

Wessel said the money will now go to charity.

The statue was on display this weekend at the Midsummer Scream horror exhibition in Long Beach. Also in attendance was actor John Kassir, the voice of the Crypt Keeper from the popular TV show.