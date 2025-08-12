Mysterious illness plaguing Southern California seagulls

The Brief A mysterious illness is sickening and killing Western gulls along the Southern California coast from Malibu to Redondo Beach. Initial tests for avian influenza ("bird flu") have come back negative, and officials suspect the cause may be an environmental toxin. The cause of the illness is currently under investigation by state and local agencies.



An unknown illness is sickening and killing Western gulls along the shores of Southern California.

What we know:

Affected gulls have been found along the coast from Malibu to Redondo Beach, according to the International Bird Rescue. Some have been found dead on beaches.

Sick birds exhibit symptoms including dehydration, difficulty standing, partial or complete paralysis, and respiratory distress.

SUGGESTED: Wild pigs with blue meat found in California

Since July 25, International Bird Rescue has received 17 gulls with these symptoms.

Officials said initial tests for highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) were negative, but more recent test results are still pending.

According to the rescue organization, the care being provided to the gulls includes heat support, aggressive fluid therapy to flush toxins, and supervised pool time and general supportive care.

SUGGESTED: CAUGHT ON CAMERA : Mama bobcat, two kittens have sleepover in Saugus

"Birds that survive the initial critical period are showing encouraging signs of recovery," officials said.

What they're saying:

JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue, stated that his group is "committed to caring for the birds," and that the non-profit is funded by donations and volunteers.

SUGGESTED: 20-foot sick python ditched in LA dumpster

Dr. Rebecca Duerr, director of research and veterinary science at the organization, suspects a "toxic agent" is involved rather than a contagious disease. She added, "the sooner they get help, the better their chances of survival."

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the illness is currently under investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the L.A. County Department of Veterinary Public Health.

The rescue organization noted a potential link to an illness that has affected dogs in the Venice canals, but stated, "until the cause or agents are identified, no connection can be confirmed."

SUGGESTED: Algae toxins suspected in Venice Canals dog deaths: What to know

What you can do:

To report a distressed seabird, contact your local animal control.

You can also contact the organization's Bird HelpLine at 866-SOS-BIRD.

Donations to support the organization's work can be made online at birdrescue.org/donate.