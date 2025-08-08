Expand / Collapse search

CAUGHT ON CAMERA : Mama bobcat, two kittens have sleepover in Saugus

By
Published  August 8, 2025 2:03pm PDT
Wild Nature
FOX 11
Bobcats have sleepover in Saugus

Bobcats have sleepover in Saugus

Three bobcats were seen napping in the backyard of a home near Copper Hill drive and Seco Canyon Road.

The Brief

    • Three bobcats, an adult and two cubs, were filmed sleeping in a backyard in Saugus.
    • The homeowner, Gina Blum, said the adult bobcat, named Barbara Ann, has been seen before but this is the first time she has brought her cubs.
    • The bobcats stayed in the backyard near Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road from 10 p.m. to sunrise.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three bobcats were recently caught on camera sleeping in a backyard in Saugus.

Gina Blum shared the videos with FOX 11, saying it happened Wednesday night at her home near Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road. 

Blum said it's a common occurrence to see wildlife in their backyard.

They believe the adult bobcat seen in the video has visited them before, so they even gave her a name - Barbara Ann. But this is the first time Barbara Ann has brought along her cubs. 

Blum said the trio stayed in her backyard from 10 p.m. to sunrise. 

The Source: Information for this story is from Gina Blum.

Wild NaturePets and AnimalsSanta Clarita