CAUGHT ON CAMERA : Mama bobcat, two kittens have sleepover in Saugus
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three bobcats were recently caught on camera sleeping in a backyard in Saugus.
Gina Blum shared the videos with FOX 11, saying it happened Wednesday night at her home near Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road.
Blum said it's a common occurrence to see wildlife in their backyard.
They believe the adult bobcat seen in the video has visited them before, so they even gave her a name - Barbara Ann. But this is the first time Barbara Ann has brought along her cubs.
Blum said the trio stayed in her backyard from 10 p.m. to sunrise.
The Source: Information for this story is from Gina Blum.