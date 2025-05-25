At least 11 hospitalized after South Carolina shooting

article

The Brief At least 11 people were hospitalized after a shooting in South Carolina on Sunday night. Investigators got reports of other people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.



At least 11 people were hospitalized on Sunday night, after a shooting in South Carolina.

What we know:

The Horry County Police Department in South Carolina first reported the shooting on Facebook around 9:30 p.m. ET. All officers shared was that there was a shooting in the town of Little River, about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

SUGGESTED: Man found dead in trash bin in back of U-Haul in Lancaster

About an hour later, the department said that "11 individuals have been transported to area hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue, and we have received reports of others arriving at area hospitals via personal vehicles."

Police said that they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and that there was no further risk on Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for the town of North Myrtle Beach told the Associated press that a police officer responding to Sunday night's shooting had accidentally shot himself in the leg about 3 miles away and was in the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say whether the victims had all been shot, or if they were injured in other ways. Their conditions also weren't clear.

There was no information about a potential suspect or suspects.