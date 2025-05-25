Man found dead in trash bin in back of U-Haul in Lancaster

article

The Brief A man was found dead in the back of a U-Haul in Lancaster on Sunday morning. Deputies were searching for a missing man at the Shadow Park Inn, when they found the body. Deputies have detained multiple people while they investigate.



Los Angeles County deputies found the body of a man in the back of a U-Haul in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

Deputies detained multiple people and are still investigating.

What we know:

LA County deputies went out to the Shadow Park Inn on Sierra Highway in Lancaster just before 2 a.m. Sunday, investigating a report of a missing person.

When they got there, they reviewed security footage from the inn, and noticed a U-Haul driving away from the inn shortly before deputies arrived.

Deputies tracked the truck down not far from the inn, along Beech Avenue. When deputies investigated the truck, they found a trash bin in the back. They found the man's body in the trash bin.

SUGGESTED: California soccer coach charged with 13-year-old's murder appears in court

The LASD detained people both at the inn and where they found the U-Haul.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man deputies found in the trash bin was the same man who was reported missing, or how many people deputies detained.

The LA County Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause of death.

The LASD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.