Music icon Dr. Dre in ICU after suffering suspected brain aneurysm, TMZ reports

Music icon and Los Angeles' own Dr. Dre is fighting for his life at the hospital after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm, according to a report from TMZ.

Dr. Dre., whose legal name is Andre Young, is in the ICU at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson spoke with TMZ's Harvey Levin to hear the latest on Young's hospitalization. Levin told FOX 11 that Young suffered a medical emergency on Monday.

However, as of Tuesday night, Young is conscious, "stable and lucid," Levin said.

Levin says doctors are trying to figure out where the bleeding is coming from and how to stop it.

"He's by no means out of the woods," Levin said.

According to LL Cool J, another hip-hop icon, Young is "recovering nicely." The New York native did not specify on social media how he got the information on Young's recovery.

Young is often credited with popularizing the gangsta rap genre in the 1980s as a member of the rap group N.W.A. He went onto produce music for up-and-coming artists Eminem and 50 Cent in the early 2000s.

After reports of Young's health conditions surfaced, former N.W.A. groupmate Ice Cube took to social media to offer his well wishes to his longtime DJ.

Following his decorated music career, Young co-founded Beats Electronics, where he released the popular Beats By Dre headphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

