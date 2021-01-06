Dr. Dre's West LA home apparent target of attempted burglary: police

Just hours after it was announced rap mogul Dr. Dre was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm, his home was the target of an attempted burglary on Tuesday night in West Los Angeles, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects were stopped by undercover officers following a pursuit around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.

Four people were arrested after the pursuit termination, the LAPD said.

According to Forbes, the Compton native is worth $800 million.

No further details were immediately released by authorities.

LAPD and the Beverly Hills Police Department are handling the investigation.

