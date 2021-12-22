Music Center to require COVID booster starting in January

Add the Music Center to the list of places requiring COVID-19 booster shots. The center Wednesday expanded its vaccination policy for indoor performances. Starting Jan. 17, guests will be required to show proof of a booster in order to attend indoor events and performances.

The policy applies to all performances at Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The group says the move is in line with recent policy updates by L.A. Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale for some of their upcoming performances.

For anyone eligible to receive a booster who hasn't yet done so, the Music Center said they will offer a one-month grace period. Alternatively, the new policy stipulates that attendees may show a negative PCR test taken within 48-hours of the event, or a negative antigen test, taken within a day of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

It's not just attendees who will be subject to this new policy either. According to the center's press release, anyone with access to theaters and campus buildings, including artists and staff, will need to show proof of a booster shot starting the same day, Jan. 17.

