Murrieta police investigating 'incident' at shopping center

A police investigation in Murrieta has shut down part of a shopping center Monday afternoon.

A heavy police presence is reported in Murrieta Hot Springs between Margarita and School House Way.

The public is also advised to avoid Margarita between Murietta Hot Springs and Fordham "for the next few hours" due to the investigation.

In a statement, police said everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

