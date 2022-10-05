'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death

Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner.

The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.

The shoplifting-turned-struggle between Lee and the teen suspects ended with the shop owner being stabbed to death on October 1.

Both suspects were eventually arrested following the deadly incident. Neither of the names was released due to the fact that they were minors.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges filed against the two 17-year-old suspects. Both teens will each face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery.

"Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." Gascón said in a press release Wednesday. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts – even if they are minors."

In previous reports, FOX 11 spoke with the store's landlord. She told FOX 11 what she saw in the surveillance video of the deadly incident not yet released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"They were looking at a wig. And then all of a sudden they made a run for it. Tommy had a record of being tough and going after robbers," said Davina Kangavari, the landlord, earlier in the week. "He started chasing them around shopping center and then the boy pulled out a knife and shanked him right in the heart."

Lee's business had been targeted by robbers at least several other times before Saturday's deadly incident. His death marks the latest in violent crimes happening across Los Angeles County.

"I don’t think he ever imagined he would be murdered over a wig," Kangavari told FOX 11 earlier in the week.

Lee leaves behind a 25-year-old daughter.