Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the apprehension of Byron Hayes, who was in the 12600 block of Westway Lane in Victorville, the sheriff's department reported.

Hayes barricaded himself in a home as deputies arrived at the location. The 33-year-old Victorville resident pointed a handgun at deputies after more than 30 minutes of negotiations, authorities said. Deputies then fired rounds at Hayes, who retreated inside the residence.

Deputies forced their way into the residence and rendered medical aid. Paramedics rushed Hayes to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson with the LAPD's Media Relations Division had no immediate information on any murder investigation involving Hayes.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.