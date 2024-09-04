Murder suspect taken into custody in South LA

A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation was taken into custody Wednesday following a standoff with authorities in South Los Angeles.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of West 61st Street about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant to take that homicide suspect into custody, but he refused to surrender, officials said, and a standoff ensued.

The man was arrested after about three hours, police said. Information was not immediately available on the man's identity or on the homicide that was under investigation.

SkyFOX was overhead when one person was seen coming out of the home and being taken into custody, placed inside a LAPD vehicle. It's unclear if that person was the suspect or someone possibly residing in the home.

Roads in the area closed during the standoff have since reopened.

City News Service contributed to this report.