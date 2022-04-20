Murder charge filed in Griffith Park hit-and-run death of cyclist

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced a murder charge has been filed against a driver who hit and killed a 77-year-old bicyclist during a charity ride at Griffith Park over the weekend.

Jairo Martinez faces one felony count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person in addition to one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction after a prior offense, DA George Gascón said in a statement.

His arraignment continues Wednesday.

Andrew Jelmert was killed while cycling in the park on April 16, according to the nonprofit AIDS/LifeCycle. Jelmert was participating in the organization's SoCal Day on the Ride.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that a cyclist participating in AIDS/LifeCycle’s SoCal Day on the Ride lost their life after being struck by a vehicle yesterday," the organization posted on its Facebook page.

Martinez allegedly struck the 77-year-old victim as he cycled through Griffith Park, then tried to flee the scene. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.

The investigation is ongoing.

