Topanga Canyon Boulevard reopens after mudslide occurs following storm

The Brief A mudslide closed a portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Santa Monica Mountains on Wednesday morning. The closure, which stretched from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, is to ensure public safety due to unstable conditions. The road is an active work zone for cleanup efforts from a previous fire and storms, with crews working to stabilize the area.



What we know:

The closure, which stretched from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, was a result of a mudslide that was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Caltrans statement, the closure was necessary "to protect the public from serious injuries and fatalities." Crews worked throughout the morning and the roadway was cleared and reopened by 1 p.m.

The slide occurred at mile marker 1.2, Caltrans reported.

The stretch of road is an active work zone due to ongoing recovery efforts from the Palisades Fire and previous winter storms.

Crews had already taken precautions on Monday, including placing sandbags and k-rail, in anticipation of the recent heavy rains.

Why you should care:

This road closure highlights the ongoing vulnerability of roadways in the Santa Monica Mountains to mudslides and debris flows, especially in areas affected by recent wildfires.

The combination of burn scars and heavy rainfall creates dangerous conditions that can impact daily commutes and travel, making it important for residents and travelers to stay informed about road conditions and seek alternate routes.

Access to the road will be maintained only for work crews, and motorists are advised to expect delays.