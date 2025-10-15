LA weather: Here's how much rain SoCal got in rare October storm

The Brief Crews continue to monitor burn scar zones after a storm drenched Southern California. So far, no major damage has been reported. Several communities received at least 1.5 inches of rainfall on Tuesday.



Cleanup efforts continue in the aftermath of a rare October storm that drenched Southern California.

What we know:

For now, authorities say it appears the Southland has dodged any damaging mud or debris flow from Tuesday’s storm. However, crews continue to monitor recent burn scar zones from January’s wildfires.

On Wednesday, the area continued to see a few lingering clouds and light sprinkles as the storm tapered off and moved out. Officials said the ground is still saturated, and the threat of damage remains.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Weather: Heavy rain and flooding slam Southern California

By the numbers:

Data from the National Weather Service show several portions of Southern California received at least 1.5 inches of rain.

Two and a half inches of rain fell in the San Gabriel Valley near the Eaton Dam, and five inches were recorded near the Cogswell Dam area. Video showed mud and water rushing down the streets near the burn scar as crews used heavy equipment and bulldozers to clear the roads. Officials said the area remains at high risk due to the Eaton Fire burn scar right above the community.

Other rain totals from the storm are as follows:

Bel Air: 2.56 inches

Beverly Hills: 2.34 inches

Hollywood Reservoir: 1.92 inches

La Habra Heights: 1.61 inches

Agoura Hills: 7.75 inches

Newhall: 2.17 inches

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 2.05 inches

What's next:

Southern California will see cooler and drier weather on Wednesday. Then, a slight warming trend is forecast heading into the weekend.