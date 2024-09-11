Southern California ski resort intact amid explosive Bridge Fire

A popular ski resort in Southern California is still standing as firefighters continue battling a massive wildfire nearby.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Bridge Fire burning in LA, San Bernardino counties; local emergency declared

As residents in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties remain under evacuation orders after the Bridge Fire exploded in size, the Mountain High Ski Resort miraculously remains intact.

"All the main lifts and buildings survived with little to no damage," resort officials announced on social media.

"Thank you to the firefighters and employees for their hard work! Our hearts go out to the Wrightwood community, we are with you!" they added.

The Bridge Fire was first reported in San Gabriel Canyon was first reported over the weekend before it exploded in size Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had torched 47,904 acres with no containment.

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Morrone said about 20 homes in the Mount Baldy area and 13 in the Wrightwood area are destroyed, as well as six cabins in the wilderness areas also affected by the fire.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath has signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency in response to the Bridge Fire in an effort to "expedite all necessary resources" to fight the fire.









