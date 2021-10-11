Motorcyclist hides in hotel after leading CHP on chase across West Covina

Authorities are searching for the motorcyclist who led CHP officers on a chase across the West Covina area.

SkyFOX was over West Covina when the motorcyclist was spotted driving more than 100 mph during certain points of the chase.

The suspect ditched the motorcycle and barricaded themself at the Holiday Inn in the 3200 block of East Garvey Avenue North in West Covina.

As of late Monday night, officials did not say if an arrest has been made.

