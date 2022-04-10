Motorcyclist killed in San Juan Capistrano highway crash

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash on Ortega 74 Highway in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said.

The crash on the westbound route, at Antonio Parkway, occurred at about 8:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was not immediately known if the biker died at the scene or at an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

