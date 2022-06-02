Chase involving suspected bank robber ends in crash, deadly shootout in San Bernardino

An alleged bank robbery turned into a wild chase that ultimately ended in a shooting in San Bernardino on Thursday.

SkyFOX was over the wild scene near the intersection of West 5th Street and North Arrowhead Avenue where the suspect car was totaled in the crash with law-enforcement vehicles surrounding it.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 3:40 p.m. regarding a possible bank robbery in Grand Terrace. A short time later, the Colton Police Department responded to a call of another bank robbery at a different location. As the suspect vehicle was found by law enforcement officers, a chase ensued.

After the crash, a shooting broke out between the suspect and deputies. The exchange of gunfire ultimately killed the suspect, according to deputies.

No one else was hurt in Thursday's wild sequence of events.

It is unknown if the dead suspect was wanted in connection to other bank robberies.