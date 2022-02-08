Motorcyclist killed after falling off parking garage in Santa Clarita

A woman is dead after falling off a parking garage in Santa Clarita Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found a young woman who fell off a third floor of the shopping center's parking garage. The woman, who was riding a motorcycle prior to the crash, was eventually pronounced dead, LASD said.

Officials have not released the woman's identity. SkyFOX was over the parking garage where there were visible skid marks over multiple parking spaces. It is unknown whether the woman was performing stunts prior to the deadly fall as of late Monday night.

Officials did not say if the woman was riding with other motorcyclists or drivers prior to the fall.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.