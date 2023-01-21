Third family member dead after wrong-way freeway crash in Fontana

Three family members were killed last week in a freeway crash in Fontana, and two other family members were injured. Now the community is fundraising to help out the devastated family.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, on the 210 Freeway between Citrus and Cherry avenues. The Plasencia family was driving westbound, when they were hit head-on by a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Father Jose Plasencia was killed, along with the family's 16-year-old daughter Mia Plasencia. The family's 3-year-old son Ivan died on Jan. 19 from his injuries, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family. Mother Angelica Plasencia is recovering after multiple surgeries. The fifth passenger in the car, the family's 5-year-old daughter, also survived, but suffered a broken leg.

"The magnitude of this loss cannot be understated," Alvina White wrote on GoFundMe. "This is a completely unexpected tragedy. As the Plasencia family picks up the pieces they will need to pay for funeral expenses, mortgage and bills."

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised more than $22,000.