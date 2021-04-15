Mother of 2 dies after being stabbed in Santa Clarita; police searching for her estranged husband

article

Authorities are searching for a woman’s estranged husband after she died from her injuries sustained during a stabbing at her Santa Clarita home on Thursday morning. The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The stabbing was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, located near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive.

Arriving deputies discovered the woman suffering from apparent wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, LASD officials said.

According to LASD Lt. Barry Hall, the victim named her estranged husband, James Matthew Dorsey, as the person who stabbed her.

"The information we have right now is that he's not even living in the state, and they were certainly estranged, he's not even welcome at the house -- he probably forced his way through the door at the back,'' Hall said.

The victim’s two children were also reportedly home at the time of the attack.

Dorsey is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds.

The 41-year-old suspect, of Washington, left the scene in a white Chevy Malibu with a California license plate of 7ALF904.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

CNS contributed to this report.

