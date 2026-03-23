2 arrested, 5 injured in stabbing at downtown Los Angeles restaurant over bill

The Brief Five women injured: A dispute over a restaurant bill at Zaya Restaurant escalated into a physical fight involving a knife and a bottle, authorities said. Two arrests made: Authorities have taken two suspects into custody; both face charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Victims treated: Four victims aged 26 to 37 were treated by LAFD, while a fifth victim with facial cuts declined medical transport.



Several people are recovering from stab wounds after a dispute over a restaurant bill in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

What we know:

Sources said the incident began around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 22, as a private party was wrapping up at Zaya Restaurant, located in the 500 block of West Seventh Street.

The fighting reportedly started when servers presented the party with their bill. The all-female group allegedly began arguing with each other before one woman pulled out a knife and another grabbed a bottle.

As the fight took a dangerous turn, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the scene.

Fire officials said five women were treated at the scene; four of them are between the ages of 26 and 37. A fifth victim, who suffered cuts to her face, declined medical transport and left the restaurant on her own.

Two suspects were arrested and face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the restaurant ever received payment for the bill. The names of the victims and the suspects have not been publicly released.