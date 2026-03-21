Corona domestic violence call leads to deadly shooting involving police

The Brief A domestic violence call in Corona ended in two deaths Friday morning after a suspect allegedly stabbed a woman and was shot by police afterward. Officers arriving at the 600 block of Stoneybrook Drive encountered a man armed with a knife; the suspect died at the scene following the shooting. A female victim found with multiple stab wounds was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.



A domestic violence response turned into a double tragedy in Corona on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident began just before 8 a.m. on March 20 when Corona police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Stoneybrook Drive to investigate a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers encountered a man who was armed with a knife.

Officials said a shooting involving police happened shortly after contact.

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The suspect died at the scene.

Inside the home, officers discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite receiving immediate medical aid and being transported to a nearby hospital, she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the man and woman have not been released.

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The specific events that led to the confrontation between the suspect and the responding officers remain under investigation.

What's next:

Authorities said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead the inquiry into the use of force, which is standard procedure for shootings involving officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brandon Walker at (951) 739-4869.