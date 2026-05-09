Most popular baby names in US revealed: See the list

The Brief The Social Security Administration released its 2025 baby names list, with Olivia and Liam remaining the most popular names in America for the seventh straight year. Charlotte rose to the No. 2 girls’ name, replacing Emma, while Eliana entered the top 10 and pushed Ava off the list; the top four boys’ names stayed unchanged. The fastest-rising names included Kasai for boys, meaning "fire," and Klarity for girls.



The top baby names for 2025 are in, and while there is one newcomer on the list, many of the names remained unchanged.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls on Friday, and the top looks a lot like last year’s lists.

Top baby names of 2025

Big picture view:

According to the data, Olivia and Liam were America's most popular baby names for 2025 – the seventh consecutive year both names have held the top spot.

The baby names were drawn from Social Security card applications submitted at birth.

Among girls, Charlotte climbed to second place, ending Emma’s six-year run in the runner-up slot.

A top-10 fixture for years, Ava dropped from the list entirely – replaced by Eliana, which debuted at number 10.

FILE: Newborn baby (Credit: Getty Images)

On the boys’ side, the top four names – Liam, Noah, Oliver, and Theodore – held their places.

See the full list of names here.

Fastest-rising names released

Dig deeper:

Beyond the most popular names, the SSA also released the fastest-rising baby names, many evoking the themes of fire and brightness.

The boys’ name Kasai, meaning "fire" in Japanese and Swahili, surged 1,108 positions to enter the top 1,000 for the first time, landing at 639. For girls, Klarity, a contemporary spelling of "clarity" evoking brightness and light, led all risers.

The backstory:

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Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997. The full database allows users to search name popularity by year going back to 1880 and by state.