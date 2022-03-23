Morris Chestnut gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like a Man," "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."

Chestnut said he wanted the day to be a celebration of his longtime friends who have supported him, saying he is notoriously an introvert, bordering on being a recluse.

"So it's really been tough for me to really be able to navigate this industry, because it takes a lot out of me, and every time I do come up and do things like this, and people don't realize it," he said. "So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that, to be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters. ... Friendship is very important to me. For me it's always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me."

The star at 6353 Hollywood Blvd., between Cahuenga Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, is the 2,716th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Jan. 1, 1969, in Cerritos, Chestnut made his professional acting debut in a 1990 episode of the syndicated horror anthology series "Freddy's Nightmares -- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series." He made his film debut in the 1991 coming of age drama "Boyz n the Hood," playing star Crenshaw High School running back Ricky Baker.

Chestnut is a cast member of the Fox drama "Our Kind Of People," which completed what is expected to be its lone season in January.

Chestnut's other television credits include the Showtime medical comedy/drama "Nurse Jackie," the Fox medical drama "The Resident," the Fox police procedural "Rosewood," the Amazon Prime Video legal drama "Goliath," the FX anthology series "American Horror Story," the ABC science fiction series "V," the ABC crime drama "C-16: FBI" and the NBC comedy "Out All Night."

Chestnut will reprise his "The Best Man" role in "The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters," a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock.

