Apparent joint suicide pact in IE home under investigation

The Brief Morongo Basin deputies discovered two people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on the 7000 block of Aster Avenue during a Friday welfare check. Investigators recovered a firearm directly from the male victim's hand at the scene, indicating no other suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting. Authorities have determined the incident was an apparent joint suicide pact between John and Lari Doughty.



Sheriff's detectives are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Yucca Valley home last week.

Authorities discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at the residence, quickly shifting the incident into a specialized homicide investigation.

What we know:

On Friday, June 26, Morongo Basin deputies responded to a welfare check request at a home located in the 7000 block of Aster Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, a deputy walked around the exterior of the property and saw two motionless people inside the home through a window.

Once inside, deputies determined that the man and woman, later identified as 82-year-old John Wayne Doughty and 82-year-old Lari Doughty, had suffered fatal apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in John's hand, officials said.

Detectives determined that John shot Lari before killing himself, in an apparent joint suicide pact.

What we don't know:

The official motives behind the joint suicide pact have not been released by authorities.

Public officials have also not disclosed the exact timeline of events leading up to the welfare check or how long the individuals had been dead before being discovered.

It's unclear what the relationship is between John and Lari.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

Online reporting is also available at mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.