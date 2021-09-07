Moreno Valley neighbors step in to help street vendor who was attacked

Neighbors in Moreno Valley came to the rescue.

The community stepped in after a beloved street vendor in the neighborhood was attacked and robbed.

When street vendor Fernando Tapia came to his door on Saturday shouting, "They robbed me!" Not only did neighbor Carlos Franco jumped in, but the entire neighborhood made sure the suspects wouldn't get away.

Monica, one of the Good Samaritans who stepped in, said other neighbors and their dogs came to trap the suspects.

Fernando tells FOX 11 the three suspects threw corn with chili on his face and then maced the street vendor. The suspects also stole cash from Fernando, which was money the street vendor had set aside to send to family in Mexico, who are reeling from a recent hurricane.

Now that the suspects are in custody, Fernando is thankful his neighbors turned the tables against the robbers.

"Those who heard me lent me their help," Fernando told FOX 11, in Spanish.

"I'm so proud of this neighborhood," Carlos said.

A major chunk of the stolen money is still missing. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the beloved street vendor.

