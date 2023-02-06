Moreno Valley man having mental health crisis shot and killed by deputies, family says

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in Moreno Valley Monday, family members said.

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue off Kitching Street.

Family members told reporters at the scene that 36-year-old Jesus Antonio Rodriguez was shot and killed while having a mental health crisis. According to his sister, Jesus Rodriguez was shouting and hitting the walls.

"He was supposed to go to the mental clinic because he's schizophrenic," said Isabelle Rodriguez. "He's been acting up, he's been having episodes."

Isabelle Rodriguez said that cops had been called to the home multiple times before, and knew that her brother was schizophrenic.

"Aren't they supposed to be trained for this anyway?" Isabelle Rodriguez asked. "Isn't that the problem that has happened so many times, that they're not trained properly for this?"

Isabelle Rodriguez said her mother told deputies that Jesus Rodriguez had a BB gun. Deputies went to his room and that's when he was shot. No other details about the shooting have been released.