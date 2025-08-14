More than 200 lobsters seized in major poaching bust in San Pedro

The Brief Four people were cited for illegally catching spiny lobsters out of season near Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro. The suspects were found with 236 lobsters, most of which were undersized. The poached lobsters were released back into the ocean, and the suspects were cited for multiple violations.



Four people were cited for multiple misdemeanor violations after being caught illegally taking spiny lobsters in Los Angeles during the closed season.

What we know:

On Aug. 1 around 3 a.m., California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers noticed suspicious activity near Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro.

They observed four people in diving gear illegally taking spiny lobsters and returning to shore with them.

Photo courtesy California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The recreational and commercial spiny lobster season had been closed since March.

The suspects tried to run away but were taken into custody.

Officers recovered 236 spiny lobsters in the back of their pickup truck, 210 of which were undersized.

Officials said the suspects did not have fishing licenses or required measuring devices.

During the open season, the limit is seven lobsters per person with a minimum size of 3 and a quarter inches.

Most of the live lobsters were returned to the ocean.

What you can do:

The CDFW encourages the public to report serious violations to help protect California's fish and wildlife.

You can call CalTIP at (888) 334-2258, text "CALTIP" to 847411, or use the CalTIP app to send anonymous tips.