More than 200 lobsters seized in major poaching bust in San Pedro
LOS ANGELES - Four people were cited for multiple misdemeanor violations after being caught illegally taking spiny lobsters in Los Angeles during the closed season.
What we know:
On Aug. 1 around 3 a.m., California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers noticed suspicious activity near Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro.
They observed four people in diving gear illegally taking spiny lobsters and returning to shore with them.
Photo courtesy California Department of Fish and Wildlife
The recreational and commercial spiny lobster season had been closed since March.
The suspects tried to run away but were taken into custody.
Officers recovered 236 spiny lobsters in the back of their pickup truck, 210 of which were undersized.
Officials said the suspects did not have fishing licenses or required measuring devices.
During the open season, the limit is seven lobsters per person with a minimum size of 3 and a quarter inches.
Most of the live lobsters were returned to the ocean.
What you can do:
The CDFW encourages the public to report serious violations to help protect California's fish and wildlife.
You can call CalTIP at (888) 334-2258, text "CALTIP" to 847411, or use the CalTIP app to send anonymous tips.
The Source: This story is based on an official announcement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), which confirmed the details of the incident. We know what happened because the information, including the number of lobsters recovered, the citations issued, and the specifics of the investigation, was provided directly by the wildlife officers involved. The included image of the lobsters was also provided by the CDFW.