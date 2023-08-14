More single millionaires leaving Los Angeles: Here's where they're going
LOS ANGELES - Just as more and more people continue to leave California in search of more affordable housing, it turns out more millionaires are saying goodbye too, all in the name of love.
The number of eligible millionaires in Los Angeles has been on the decline since 2020, according to dating website Seeking.com.
To get the results, analysts looked at data on over 5.4 million millionaires who joined the dating website between 2014 and 2023.
According to the study, Los Angeles still ranks in the top 5 for total number of single millionaires dating on the website in North America, but cities that have seen much sharper increases in single millionaires since 2020 are San Diego, Las Vegas, and Nashville.
Here are the top 5 cities home to millionaires:
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Toronto
- Chicago
- Miami
Here are the top 5 cities becoming rising millionaire hotspots:
- Miami
- Austin
- Phoenix/Scottsdale
- Las Vegas
- Seattle