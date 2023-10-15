More heat enters California forecast: Here's how hot it's going to get

If you're enjoying the warm weather, get ready for even hotter temperatures to enter the Southern California forecast this week.

Starting Sunday, those inland will begin to really feal the heat, and it will be unusually hot in many areas, like Woodland Hills and San Bernardino. Many areas are expected to get hit with over-90 degree temps inland.

This is also creating elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions Sunday across wind-prone mountain areas and valley of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, in addition to the Central Coast foothills due to offshore winds with gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest days of the week are looking to creep into the forecast toward the end of the work-week. Right now, meteorologists forecast daytime temperatures to be the warmest on Thursday - about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The warmest valley areas may even break some records, like Woodland Hills.

Temperatures will gradually cool down Friday through Sunday, but officials noted Friday will still be several degrees above normal away from the coast before dropping by 2 to 5 degrees below normal for Sunday.