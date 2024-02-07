4 alleged graffiti vandals arrested for tagging LA high-rise

Four arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism of a vacant luxury high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles.

The four trespassing suspects were identified as Sebastian Zoro-Gutierrez, 29; Andrew Rios, 30; Mauro Aguilar, 35; and Jessie Carreon, 44, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were arrested inside the tagged building after authorities were able to obtain a trespass order from the building's management.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Taggers vandalize 27 floors of DTLA high-rise with graffiti

Video that went viral last week showed a team of taggers vandalizing the Oceanwide Plaza on S. Figueroa Street across from Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Place, formerly known as LA Live.

It's not clear at this time how long it took the taggers to do this, but police said they were working with the property's management company to implement additional security measures and have the graffiti removed.

Construction on the billion-dollar development began in 2015, with the project aiming to transform DTLA from "an in-and-out destination to a place to dwell," according to the architecture firm CallisonRTKL's website.

The project was slated to have two 40-story towers. Work was stalled in 2019 after the developer reportedly faced financial woes. The property is now reportedly up for sale.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Area Burglary Detective Lee at (213) 833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.