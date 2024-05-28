Monterey Bay Aquarium is giving free tickets to certain guests

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is making it easier for more people to experience its sights and sounds this summer.

Monday kicked off the first day the aquarium is offering free admission to anyone enrolled in SNAP benefits, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as CalFresh in California.

"We want everyone to experience the joy, wonder, and sustenance a healthy ocean provides," Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard said in a statement.

Participants need to bring ther Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, card to the aquarium as proof. Four other people can also attend for free through the national "Museums for All" program.

Here's what you need to show to get a free ticket: