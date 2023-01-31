Expand / Collapse search

Montclair triple homicide under investigation

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:33AM
Montclair
FOX 11

Triple homicide investigation underway in Montclair

Deputies responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Ramona Place in Montclair Monday night for the report of three deceased people, all adults. No suspect is in custody at this point.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Montclair, officials said.

Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, around 9:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, three adults were declared dead at the scene. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene of a triple homicide investigation in Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Montclair is a city in the Pomona Valley in San Bernardino County, about 36 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

As of Tuesday morning, a suspect was not in custody and a description of the suspect was not available. 

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.