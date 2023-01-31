Montclair triple homicide under investigation

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Montclair, officials said.

Deputies were called to a two-story home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, located near the intersection of Phillips Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, around 9:05 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, three adults were declared dead at the scene.

SkyFOX flew over the scene of a triple homicide investigation in Montclair on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Montclair is a city in the Pomona Valley in San Bernardino County, about 36 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

As of Tuesday morning, a suspect was not in custody and a description of the suspect was not available.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.