This LA home was crushed in half, it’s now on the market for half a million

A house in Monrovia crushed by a giant tree is on the market. The house is listed as a one-bedroom, one-bath bungalow for half a million dollars.

If that seems high, consider this... there’s only half of the bungalow still standing.

In May, a large tree fell on the house. A couple and their two dogs were home, but luckily no one was injured, which is why realtor Kevin Wheeler dubbed the house ‘Miracle on Mountain Avenue’.

He listed the house a week ago and there are already offers.

"The problem with a house like this is you can't get a loan, so you have to come in with all cash. That's what takes out a lot of the mom and pop style buyers," Wheeler told FOX 11.

But how do you determine the listing price for a 645-square foot, one bedroom, one bath bungalow?

"We're in Southern California, people love the indoor-outdoor culture. It's an open concept.

In all seriousness, Wheeler points to houses nearby with about the same square footage... a nearby home recently sold for $740,000.

The house is about a hundred years old, and is not move in ready.