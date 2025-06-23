Monica Sementilli: Wife sentenced for LA hairstylist husband's murder

The Brief Monica Sementilli has been sntenced for the 2017 murder of her husband, prominent hairdresser Fabio Sementilli. Her lover, Robert Baker, is already serving a life sentence for his role in the murder. A third defendant, Christopher Austin, received a 16-years-to-life sentence after a plea deal.



Monica Sementilli, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2017 stabbing death of her husband, Fabio Sementilli, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What we know:

Sementilli, 53, was found guilty on April 11 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her 49-year-old husband, Fabio Sementilli, on January 23, 2017, at the Woodland Hills home they shared with their two daughters.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen rejected a defense bid to have her sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The backstory:

Fabio Sementilli was stabbed to death in the backyard of the Woodland Hills home he shared with Monica and their two daughters, shortly before the couple's 20th wedding anniversary.

Monica Sementilli was arrested in June 2017, along with her lover, Robert Baker, and initially charged with murder.

A conspiracy charge was later added.

Other defendants

What we know:

Monica Sementilli's lover, Robert Baker, 63, pleaded no contest in July 2023 to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, admitting the two special circumstance allegations.

He is currently serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

A third defendant, Christopher Austin, 39, pleaded no contest in January to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in May to 16 years to life in state prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

At the time of his arrest last year, Austin was working as a parole and probation officer in Oregon.

What they're saying:

During Monica Sementilli's trial, Baker, a convicted sex offender and former adult movie actor, testified that she had nothing to do with the plan to kill her husband.

He stated, "I murdered him (Fabio Sementilli) because I wanted her." When asked if Monica Sementilli had "anything to do with the planning or the execution of the plan to kill Fabio Sementilli," he responded, "No. I'm positive."

He explained his motive by saying, "I wanted her to be around me and with me more -- like all the time," and that "it didn't seem like it was really going to happen" that she would leave her husband.

Christopher Austin, however, testified that Baker told him Monica Sementilli wanted her husband dead, though Austin acknowledged he never spoke to her directly about the crime.

Austin also recounted Baker telling him, "She's gonna leave the door open," referring to the Sementilli family home.

The couple's oldest daughter, Gessica, expressed her disappointment with Austin's plea deal, stating, "We are the ones who lost a father. We are the ones who lost a mother."

Their youngest daughter, Isabella, who discovered her father's body, directly addressed Austin at his sentencing, saying he had "the audacity to cry on the stand" and was a "coward stupid enough to blindly trust someone like Robert Baker." She added, "... I will fight for you to rot in prison the rest of your life." Both daughters have consistently maintained their mother's innocence.

Mirella Sementilli, one of Fabio's sisters, in a statement read in court, told Austin that her family had been "traumatized by your choice to say nothing. You chose to be present. You chose to take part. There will never be forgiveness, never."

In closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman asserted that "it's very obvious that the defendant, along with her lover, murdered Fabio Sementilli along with assistance from Christopher Austin."

She described the murder as "committed for financial gain as well as for other motivations -- in other words, for their future together," and called the plot the ultimate act of "betrayal."

