Mom who got her kids back from foster care given new car

"Why me?" asked Carly Robinson of Beaumont, California after receiving a brand new car!

Robinson was given the Toyota Corolla LE Sedan by Olive Crest which works to help families heal from domestic violence and child abuse.

Robinson is a single mother. For eight months she lost custody of her two young daughters to foster care. She worked through Olive Crest to regain custody and to navigate parenting her children. She also has a son in Arizona.

Olive Crest "services include child abuse prevention, safe families, foster to adopt & more." They say both of Robinson's daughters "have severe emotional and physical disabilities."

They credit Robinson with doing the work to get where she's at now utilizing their "specialized team of support and community resources services, counseling and assistance."

Robinson says she is now clean and sober and raising her children on her own. Before getting a new car she relied on her father, friends, or the bus for transportation.

Olive Crest bills itself as "the child abuse stops here" network. The new car was part of an Olive Crest sweepstakes.

A second car was to be given to the lucky winner of the sweepstakes.

Sponsors included: Larry H. Miller Toyota of Corona, Albertsons Vons Pavilions, California Olive Branch, S&W/Fairbault Food and Don Francisco’s Coffee.