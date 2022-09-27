Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA

A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot while in a SUV, returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night.

The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other people headed westbound on Slauson Avenue when she was shot and killed, according to police.

Officials said the SUV then hit a fire hydrant near Slauson Avenue and St. Andrew's Place right next to a fire station. Firefighters rushed to Bailey's aid but she died at the scene.

Police said they are still trying to investigate exactly where the shooting happened.

SUGGESTED:

Detectives continue to talk to witnesses at the scene but are getting conflicting information and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

A suspect description was not released.