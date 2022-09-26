Woman beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion was a probation officer

A woman who was apparently beaten to death during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.

Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

"When deputies arrived, they found the victim ... unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma," according to a sheriff's department statement. "The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene."

Authorities have not released the name of the woman, who was about 50-55 years old, pending notification of her relatives.

An unidentified man found in the house was detained, according to officials. Investigators have not said whether that man was a suspect, just that he was detained after they entered the house.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday by AFSCME Local 685, the union representing deputy probation officers, the victim was one of the union's members.

"One of our DPO II was found deceased early this morning at her residence in Antelope Valley," according to the union. "... The preliminary information is that she may be a victim of homicide. ... Meanwhile, please pray for family during this tragic event."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the woman was a veteran deputy probation officer assigned to Barry J. Nidorf juvenile hall in Sylmar. A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Times that the woman had just come home from work when the attack happened.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

CNS contributed to this report.