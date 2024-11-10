Mom angry after 3 sons get racist 'plantation group' texts

The Brief Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies. The messages, sent anonymously, were reported in several states, including California, New York, Alabama, and Ohio. The FBI said it was in touch with the Justice Department on the messages.



Ericka Lesley is upset.

Her three sons received this text message on their phones:

"You've been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready by 7pm November 6th 2024 with your bags packed. Our executive slaves will come pick you up in a black and white truck. You may not have any weapons or sharp things on you when it's time to pick up. You are in group B."

Ericka Lesley can't believe the texts were sent to her three boys – two of whom go to Santa Monica High School and one who's autistic and went there in the past.

Her immediate reaction was one of "anger."

Earl Ofari Hutchison, who heads up the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, is upset too.

"There's been a blitz of these texts. We know in this climate now there's danger. There's peril. There's a threat," he says.

He says some African American students in the LA Unified School District "have gotten these racist texts."

He wants LAUSD to declare a state of emergency and display a "...show of force. Have your security force out there in big numbers with one goal and one goal in mind... we take threats... we take violence of the potential for that very seriously and we're going to protect the students."

He believes this campaign which has been reported in other parts of the country since election day isn't from one person.

He says, "This is not some dumb kooky guy or woman or person.. this is a group. This is very well organized."

Lesley says, "We're trying to figure out who it is. Who is this. We also need more enhanced safety around our children."

When asked if she reported this to Santa Monica police she said "yes, I talked to the police who said the FBI is aware and they're on it."

Lesley says maybe some 50 to 80 students at Santa Monica High School have received the messages.

And, she says, her kids are scared.

She says, "One son wants to leave the country. He no longer feels safe in the United States.

"Bottom line to her? "...our children need to be safe."

And, right now to her, her kids and others this text has upended any feelings of safety.

LA County Superintendent Dr. Debra Duardo has released a statement in response:

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the racist text messages targeting both Black and Latino students in Los Angeles County and across the nation. References to slavery and demeaning stereotypes strike at the very heart of our education community’s values, instilling fear and creating division. While the FBI works to investigate the source of these messages, we want our students, staff and families to know that we stand united against hate and will not tolerate acts of racism and bigotry that harm our students and our schools. Please know that you are not alone. Our community stands with you."