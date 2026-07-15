Prominent American scientist shot dead in the Philippines

The Brief Distinguished U.S. marine biologist Kent Carpenter was shot and killed instantly by three masked men who broke into his home in Sibulan, Philippines. The attackers stole a laptop, a backpack, and cash; Carpenter's Filipina companion was injured but survived. The fatal attack occurred during Carpenter's research trip ahead of his planned September retirement.



A distinguished American marine biologist and Old Dominion University professor has been shot dead by three masked men during a home invasion in the central Philippines.

Kent Carpenter, 73, was killed instantly on Sunday night, prompting an urgent manhunt by local authorities.

What we know:

According to national police spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co, the attack happened Sunday night in the coastal town of Sibulan, located in Negros Oriental province.

Officials said three masked men forced their way into the home where 73-year-old Kent Carpenter was staying with his Filipina companion on Sunday night. One of the intruders pulled a gun and shot Carpenter in the head.

The suspects stole a laptop, a backpack, and an unspecified amount of cash before taking off.

Carpenter was a renowned biological sciences professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where he had taught since 1996.

He was currently in the Philippines on an extended research assignment and had planned to retire this coming September.

Over his decades-long career, Carpenter also lectured at Silliman University in Dumaguete city and focused his conservation research on the Philippines and the Coral Triangle.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified the three attackers or established a definitive motive for the killing.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the attack was a targeted assassination or a robbery gone wrong.

The exact nature and severity of the injuries sustained by Carpenter’s companion are unknown.

What they're saying:

Local and international communities are mourning the loss of the prominent scientist.

"We assure the victim’s family, the community and our foreign visitors that this case is being treated with utmost urgency and no effort will be spared until justice is served," said regional police director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño.

Old Dominion President Brian Hemphill described the killing as sad and devastating.

"He dedicated his career to expanding our understanding of the world’s bodies of water and protecting some of its most vulnerable ecosystems," Hemphill said in a statement. "His scholarship and passion impacted and inspired many individuals locally, nationally, and internationally."

Silliman University also released a statement honoring his legacy: "Dr. Carpenter made ground-breaking contributions that transformed global understanding of Philippine marine biodiversity."

What's next:

Regional and national police units in the Philippines are actively pursuing the three suspects.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila has been contacted regarding the death of Carpenter, though they did not immediately issue a public response.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.