Missing LA County deputy found after crashing marked SUV in Santa Clarita

A deputy who was at the center of a search has been found shortly after crashing their marked SUV in the Santa Clarita area.

Prior to their disappearance, the Los Angeles County deputy was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the deputy's marked SUV first and eventually found the deputy.

Officials did not specify why the deputy ditched the SUV in the first place.