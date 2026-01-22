Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 3 young boys last seen in Jurupa Valley

article

The Brief California authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for three young brothers last seen on Jan. 17 in Jurupa Valley. The boys—aged 4, 3, and 1—are believed to be with 23-year-old Selena Rico, who is named as a suspect in the disappearance. The specific relationship between Rico and the children, as well as their current clothing or destination, is currently unknown.



An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Thursday for three young boys believed to be missing with a 23-year-old woman in Riverside County, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the advisory was activated on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after the children were last seen nearly a week ago in Jurupa Valley.

What we know:

The missing children were identified as:

Frankie Perez Rico, 4 years old, about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds.

Anthonie Perez Rico, 3 years old, about 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 35 pounds.

Levie Perez Rico, 1 year old, about 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

All three boys have brown hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Investigators believe the boys may be with Selena Rico, 23, who is listed as a suspect in the case.

Selena Rico is believed to be driving a black 2011 Kia Sorento with California license plate 8XMZ602.

What we don't know:

While she has been identified as a person of interest, officials did not immediately clarify Selena Ricpo's relation to the boys or the circumstances of their disappearance.

The children's clothing at the time they were last seen is unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the children or Selena Rico, or who has information regarding their whereabouts, is urged to call 911.