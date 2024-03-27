These are Las Vegas' most dangerous casinos, reviews show

Millions of people visit Las Vegas every year, whether it be to gamble, attend a concert or music event, or just to eat and drink and soak up the vibes.

Sin City may arguably be the best place in the U.S. to gamble - but it's also apparently one of the most dangerous. A new survey by Casinos.com reveals the most dangerous casinos in Las Vegas, and Flamingo Casino tops the list.

To get these results, analysts reviewed TripAdvisor data on each of the casinos related to danger-related keywords like "violent," "aggressive," "scary," and "dangerous," terms which could signal a "more threatening environment."

According to the data, Flamingo had 720 total references to a danger-related keyword, or about 1.51% of reviews.

SUGGESTED:

Circus Circus Hotel & Casino came in second (1.5%), followed by Golden Nugget Casino (1.37%), Luxor Casino (1.27%), and Tuscany Suites (1.01%) rounding out the top five.

If you're looking for the safest casinos, head over to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which received a 0.27% danger-rating in reviews. The Mirage (0.36%), Wynn Las Vegas (0.38%), The Palazzo at The Venetian (0.40%), and Caesar's Palace (0.41%) made the top five.

Only casinos with a minimum of 5,000 reviews were reviewed, and data was collected and tallied up to March 26.

You can see the full study by tapping or clicking here.